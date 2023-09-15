This week, there's high school football on the docket in Ogle County, Illinois. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Ogle County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

North Boone High School at Byron High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Byron, IL

Byron, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Stillman Valley High School at Rockford Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Polo High School at Cambridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cambridge, IL

Cambridge, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastland High School at Forreston High School