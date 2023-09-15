Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Saint Clair County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Saint Clair County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Friday

St. Dominic High School at Althoff Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15

6:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Belleville, IL

Belleville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Mascoutah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mascoutah, IL

Mascoutah, IL Conference: Mississippi Valley

Mississippi Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Cahokia High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carbondale, IL

Carbondale, IL Conference: South Seven

South Seven How to Stream: Watch Here

Dupo High School at Wesclin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Trenton, IL

Trenton, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeburg High School at Central High School - Breese

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Breese, IL

Breese, IL Conference: Cahokia

Cahokia How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Belleville East High School at East St. Louis Senior High School