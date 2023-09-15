Searching for how to watch high school football games in Saline County, Illinois this week? We've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Illinois This Week

  • Greene County

    • Saline County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Marquette Catholic High School at Harrisburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Harrisburg, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.