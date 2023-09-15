Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Vermilion County, Illinois this week? We have you covered here.

    • Vermilion County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Oakwood High School at Central High School - Clifton

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Clifton, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danville High School at Bloomington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bloomington, IL
    • Conference: Big Twelve
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hoopeston Area High School at Momence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Momence, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Iroquois West High School at Bismarck-Henning - Rossville-Alvin Cooperative High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Bismarck, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Watseka High School at Salt Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Catlin, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Flanagan-Cornell High School at Schlarman Academy

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Danville, IL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

