Looking for how to watch high school football games in Will County, Illinois this week? We've got the information.

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Plainfield North High School at Joliet West High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego High School at Joliet Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15

6:30 PM CT on September 15 Location: Joliet, IL

Joliet, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilmington High School at Peotone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Peotone, IL

Peotone, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oswego East High School at Plainfield South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

West Aurora High School at Plainfield East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Herscher High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Herscher, IL

Herscher, IL Conference: Illinois Central 8

Illinois Central 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way West High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Yorkville High School at Plainfield Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Plainfield, IL

Plainfield, IL Conference: Southwest Prairie

Southwest Prairie How to Stream: Watch Here

Bolingbrook High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Flossmoor, IL

Flossmoor, IL Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradley-Bourbonnais High School at Lincoln-Way East High School