Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Arkansas vs. BYU Game – Saturday, September 16
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and BYU Cougars (2-0) will battle at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is Arkansas vs. BYU?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Arkansas 35, BYU 26
- Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +240 odds on them winning this game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Razorbacks' implied win probability is 75.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas (-7.5)
- Thus far this season Arkansas is winless versus the spread.
- The Razorbacks have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (48)
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.5 points per game, 21.5 points more than the over/under of 48 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.5
|57.5
|Implied Total AVG
|48
|48
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
BYU
