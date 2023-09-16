Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Miles Mikolas on the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 200 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 670 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.454 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (7-11) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has 12 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Mikolas has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes

