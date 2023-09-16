Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) will visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) at Busch Stadium on Saturday, September 16, with a start time of 7:15 PM ET.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Cardinals have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.93 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (7-11, 4.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 97 games this season and won 57 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Phillies have gone 48-29 (62.3%).

Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 3-2 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (43.9%) in those games.

This year, the Cardinals have won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

