The Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) meet the St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (2-6) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (7-11).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (2-6, 3.93 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (7-11, 4.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (7-11) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 176 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.

Mikolas enters the game with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Miles Mikolas vs. Phillies

He will face a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 719 total runs scored while batting .258 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .439 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB action) and has hit a total of 196 home runs (10th in the league).

Mikolas has a 7.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Phillies this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .308 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (2-6) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 19 starts this season.

Suarez has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.