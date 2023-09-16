Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Crawford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crawford County, Illinois has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Crawford County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Oblong High School at Red Hill High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Bridgeport, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.