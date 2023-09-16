The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) in college football action at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Wilmington, North Carolina. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Duke vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Duke 22, Northwestern 15

Duke 22, Northwestern 15 This is the first game this season Duke is playing as the moneyline favorite.

The Blue Devils have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -1000 or shorter.

This is the first time Northwestern will play as an underdog this season.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.

The Blue Devils have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northwestern (+17)



Northwestern (+17) Duke has covered the spread once this year.

Northwestern has covered the spread every time so far this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)



Under (48.5) The total for the matchup of 48.5 is nine points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Duke (35 points per game) and Northwestern (22.5 points per game).

Splits Tables

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40 40 Implied Total AVG 21 21 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

