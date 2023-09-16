Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September 16 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Illinois vs. Penn State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Illinois (+14.5) Over (48.5) Penn State 30, Illinois 26

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Illini have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Fighting Illini have compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

One of the Fighting Illini's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average point total for Illinois this year is 3.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

The Nittany Lions have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread in every game this year.

In games they have played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Penn State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Nittany Lions and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game and the average total for Penn State games this season are equal at 48.5.

Fighting Illini vs. Nittany Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 50.5 11 50.5 11 -- -- Illinois 26.5 31 30 28 23 34

