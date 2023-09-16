The Eastern Illinois Panthers should come out on top in their matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-3.6) 36.8 Eastern Illinois 20, Illinois State 17

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, four Redbirds games went over the point total.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Redbirds vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 21.0 19.0 -- -- 21.0 19.0 Illinois State 37.5 9.0 41.0 0.0 34.0 18.0

