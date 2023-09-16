The Illinois State Redbirds (2-0) visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at O'Brien Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Eastern Illinois is compiling 331.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers rank 59th, giving up 363 yards per game. Things have been positive for Illinois State on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 37.5 points per game (17th-best) and surrendering only 9 points per game (third-best).

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Illinois State Eastern Illinois 467 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (64th) 201.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363 (57th) 234.5 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 84.5 (100th) 232.5 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247 (22nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 440 yards (220 per game) while completing 73.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season.

Mason Blakemore has carried the ball 23 times for 245 yards, with four touchdowns.

Cole Mueller has collected 83 yards (on 16 carries) with two touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz has totaled 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 167 (83.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 14 times and has one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has put up a 107-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on eight targets.

Cam Grandy's nine catches (on nine targets) have netted him 80 yards (40 ypg) and one touchdown.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has thrown for 494 yards (247 ypg) to lead Eastern Illinois, completing 64.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Kevin Daniels has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 135 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on five catches for 38 yards (19 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Eli Mirza has 108 yards as a receiver (54 per game) on seven catches, while also piling up 14.5 rush yards per game.

Justin Bowick has caught seven passes for 88 yards (44 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

DeAirious Smith's four catches are good enough for 83 yards and one touchdown.

