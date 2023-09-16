Illinois vs. Penn State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten opponents at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). Illinois is a 14.5-point underdog. A total of 48.5 points has been set for this game.
Penn State has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and 11th-best in total defense (224 yards allowed per game). Illinois is accumulating 26.5 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 31 points per game (104th-ranked) on defense.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Penn State
|-14.5
|-110
|-110
|48.5
|-110
|-110
|-650
|+475
Illinois Betting Records & Stats
Illinois Stats Leaders
- In 13 games last year, Chase Brown compiled 1,643 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5 yards per carry.
- In the receiving game, Brown chipped in 240 yards and three touchdowns on 27 catches.
- Tommy DeVito played 13 games last season, and accumulated 2,647 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 69.6% completion percentage.
- As a runner, DeVito scampered for 35 yards (0.5 YPC) and six touchdowns.
- Last season Isaiah Williams grabbed 81 balls on 103 targets for 709 yards and five touchdowns.
- Brian Hightower received 55 targets last season and turned them into 37 grabs (2.8 per game) for 452 yards and two TDs.
- Last year Sydney Brown recorded 56 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and six interceptions in 13 games.
- On defense, Jartavius Martin collected one sack to go with three TFL, 58 tackles, and three interceptions.
- With 51 tackles, 10 TFL, and five sacks, Jer'Zhan Newton was a significant contributor last year on defense.
- With 3.5 sacks to go along with 12 TFL, 47 tackles, and one interception, Keith Randolph Jr. made a big impact on D.
