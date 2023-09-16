The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) hit the road for a Big Ten battle against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL).

Penn State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 15th-best in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (224 yards allowed per game). Illinois is generating 26.5 points per game on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31 points per contest (104th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on FOX.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Illinois Penn State 357.5 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 509.5 (24th) 477.5 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 224 (9th) 151 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.5 (16th) 206.5 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (40th) 3 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (72nd)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 413 yards on 37-of-54 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 139 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has piled up 103 yards (on 20 attempts).

Isaiah Williams has racked up 150 receiving yards on 11 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Casey Washington has seven receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 68 yards (34 yards per game) this year.

Pat Bryant's 12 targets have resulted in seven catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has thrown for 529 yards (264.5 ypg) to lead Penn State, completing 78.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 28 rushing yards on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kaytron Allen has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 154 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Nicholas Singleton has carried the ball 25 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's leads his squad with 197 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Harrison Wallace III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 98 yards so far this campaign.

Malik McClain has racked up five catches for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

