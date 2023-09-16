The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends

Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

Penn State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.