The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Penn State Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Penn State (-14.5) 48.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Penn State (-14.5) 48.5 -650 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Penn State (-14.5) 48.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends

  • Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
  • Penn State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Nittany Lions have been favored by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

