Illinois vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-650
|+470
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-14.5)
|48.5
|-720
|+500
Week 3 Odds
Illinois vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Illinois is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- Penn State has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
