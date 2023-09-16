Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Kansas State vs. Missouri Game – Saturday, September 16
The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) and Missouri Tigers (2-0) will face each other in a matchup at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Kansas State vs. Missouri?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas State 26, Missouri 23
- Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- Missouri will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.
- The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (+4)
- Kansas State has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Missouri is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (49)
- Together, the two teams combine for 72.5 points per game, 23.5 points more than the point total of 49 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.5
|52.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.5
|37.5
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|34
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
