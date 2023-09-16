Based on our computer projections, the Kansas State Wildcats will take down the Missouri Tigers when the two teams come together at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which begins at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Missouri vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-4) Toss Up (47.5) Kansas State 29, Missouri 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

No Tigers one games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Missouri's games this season have averaged a total that equals the point total in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Wildcats haven't lost a game against the spread this year.

Kansas State has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

One of the Wildcats' two games this season has gone over the point total.

Kansas State games average 52.5 total points per game this season, five more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 43.5 6.5 43.5 6.5 -- -- Missouri 29 14.5 29 14.5 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.