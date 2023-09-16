The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) will face each other at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on North Carolina vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is North Carolina vs. Minnesota?

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: North Carolina 23, Minnesota 21
  • North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Minnesota has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
  • The Golden Gophers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +225 moneyline set for this game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 73.3% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Minnesota (+7)
  • This year North Carolina has one win against the spread.
  • The Tar Heels have been favored by 7 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread yet this year.

Parlay your bets together on the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (51)
  • Together, the two teams combine for 54.5 points per game, 3.5 points more than the total of 51 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 61 58.5 63.5
Implied Total AVG 36 39 33
ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Minnesota

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5
Implied Total AVG 29.5 29.5
ATS Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.