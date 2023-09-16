According to our computer projection model, the Northern Illinois Huskies will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, which begins at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (+13) Over (42) Northern Illinois 23, Nebraska 21

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have a 21.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Huskies have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

One of the Huskies' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average total for Northern Illinois games this season is 13 more points than the point total of 42 for this outing.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

The Cornhuskers have won once against the spread this season.

Nebraska games have had an average of 49.8 points this season, 7.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Huskies vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 12 24.5 -- -- 12 24.5 Northern Illinois 19 19 11 14 27 24

