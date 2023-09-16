The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) are double-digit favorites (-10.5) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1). The over/under is 41.5 for the outing.

While Nebraska's defense ranks 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been a little less successful on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12 points per game). From an offensive angle, Northern Illinois is putting up 349 total yards per contest (94th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS on defense (266.5 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Nebraska vs Northern Illinois Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -10.5 -115 -105 41.5 -110 -110 -500 +360

Looking to place a bet on Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 MAC Betting Trends

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Northern Illinois to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Last year Harrison Waylee run for 899 yards (74.9 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Antario Brown collected 689 rushing yards (6.3 yards per carry) and seven TDs.

Last season Kacper Rutkiewicz reeled in 26 balls on 39 targets for 432 yards and six touchdowns.

As a key contributor to the offense, Cole Tucker totaled 630 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 46 catches.

C.J. Brown hit the gridiron for 12 games, compiling 63 tackles and one interception.

With 49 tackles, three TFL, and 3.5 sacks in 12 games, Daveren Rayner was an important contributor on defense last year.

Devonte O'Malley helped on defense with 25 tackles, three TFL, and five sacks in 12 games.

Michael Kennedy compiled six sacks to go with five TFL and 23 tackles in 12 games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.