How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
While Nebraska's defense ranks 73rd with 24.5 points allowed per game, the Cornhuskers have been a little worse on offense, ranking eighth-worst (12.0 points per game). Northern Illinois' offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 19.0 points per game, which ranks 17th-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 53rd with 19.0 points surrendered per contest.
Below we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Key Statistics
|Northern Illinois
|Nebraska
|349.0 (99th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|318.0 (118th)
|266.5 (21st)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|352.5 (63rd)
|114.5 (103rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|201.5 (35th)
|234.5 (69th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|116.5 (128th)
|4 (89th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|5 (104th)
|1 (109th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|2 (74th)
Northern Illinois Stats Leaders
- Rocky Lombardi has recored 462 passing yards, or 231.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 53.7% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Antario Brown has rushed 38 times for 112 yards, with one touchdown.
- Gavin Williams has piled up 71 yards (on 17 attempts), while also grabbing five passes for 32 yards.
- Kacper Rutkiewicz leads his team with 185 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.
- Christian Carter has put together a 100-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on seven targets.
- Grayson Barnes' six targets have resulted in three receptions for 40 yards.
Nebraska Stats Leaders
- Jeff Sims has thrown for 220 yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 158 yards (79.0 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- This season, Gabe Ervin Jr. has carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards (64.5 per game).
- Billy Kemp IV's 57 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has totaled five receptions.
- Alex Bullock has caught three passes for 56 yards (28.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Marcus Washington has been the target of six passes and racked up four receptions for 44 yards, an average of 22.0 yards per contest.
