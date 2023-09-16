Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|42.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Nebraska (-11)
|43
|-440
|+340
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-10.5)
|43.5
|-490
|+365
Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- Nebraska has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the MAC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
