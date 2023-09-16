The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) host the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Offensively, Duke ranks 42nd in the FBS with 444.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (317.5 yards allowed per contest). Northwestern ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (296), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 41st in the FBS with 302 total yards ceded per contest.

Northwestern vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

3:30 PM ET

ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Northwestern vs. Duke Key Statistics

Northwestern Duke 296 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.5 (57th) 302 (37th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.5 (46th) 98 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230 (17th) 198 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.5 (85th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 285 yards (142.5 yards per game) while completing 58.5% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has rushed for 98 yards on 23 carries so far this year. He's also added six catches, totaling 40 yards.

Jack Lausch has racked up 53 yards (on four attempts) with one touchdown.

Cam Johnson's 96 receiving yards (48 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on 13 targets.

Joseph Himon II has put up a 94-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught two passes on three targets.

A.J. Henning has racked up 58 reciving yards (29 ypg) this season.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 311 pass yards for Duke, completing 64.4% of his passes and throwing one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 111 rushing yards (55.5 ypg) on 12 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jordan Waters has racked up 175 yards on 22 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 46 yards (23 per game).

Jaquez Moore has racked up 115 yards on 18 attempts, scoring two times. He's grabbed two passes for 46 yards (23 per game), as well.

Jordan Moore has hauled in seven receptions for 104 yards (52 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jalon Calhoun has caught nine passes while averaging 35 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Sahmir Hagans has hauled in six catches for 64 yards, an average of 32 yards per game.

