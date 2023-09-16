The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) play the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 18.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Northwestern vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Northwestern vs. Duke Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered once in one games with a spread this year.

Duke has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.