The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 27.5 points. An over/under of 63.5 points has been set for the contest.

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Ohio State has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

Western Kentucky has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Ohio State & Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900 To Win the Big Ten +210 Bet $100 to win $210 Western Kentucky To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win CUSA +120 Bet $100 to win $120

