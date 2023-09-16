The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-4.5) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1). The point total is set at 54.5.

Southern Illinois is averaging 325.5 yards per game on offense (64th in the FCS), and rank 38th defensively, yielding 306.5 yards allowed per game. Southeast Missouri State is posting 357.5 total yards per game on offense this season (46th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 419.0 total yards per contest (82nd-ranked).

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Houck Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Southern Illinois vs Southeast Missouri State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southern Illinois -4.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 -200 +165

Southern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker passed for 2,745 yards (249.5 per game), completing 69.0% of his throws, with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Also, Baker rushed for 77 yards and two TDs.

In 11 games, Javon Williams Jr. ran for 415 yards (37.7 per game) and nine TDs.

Williams also had 28 receptions for 245 yards and zero TDs.

Avante Cox had 45 receptions for 613 yards (55.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 11 games a season ago.

In the passing game, D'Ante' Cox scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 696 yards (63.3 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Richie Hagarty delivered three tackles and 6.5 sacks in 11 games last year.

PJ Jules had 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Branson Combs registered 2.5 sacks to go with five tackles and two interceptions in 11 games played a season ago.

Dewey Greene IV registered 4.0 sacks to go with 1.0 TFL in 11 games.

