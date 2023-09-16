The Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) at Houck Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State ranks 56th in scoring offense (22.5 points per game) and 45th in scoring defense (26.0 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Southern Illinois ranks 64th in the FCS (325.5 total yards per game) and 38th on defense (306.5 total yards allowed per contest).

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Southeast Missouri State 325.5 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (51st) 306.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.0 (74th) 120.0 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.0 (83rd) 205.5 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (21st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 367 yards on 32-of-47 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Romeir Elliott has rushed 17 times for 97 yards, with two touchdowns.

Justin Strong has racked up 53 yards (on 13 carries) with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 98 receiving yards on eight receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jaelin Benefield has five receptions (on five targets) for a total of 78 yards (39.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Aidan Quinn's four targets have resulted in three catches for 64 yards.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has racked up 480 yards (240.0 ypg) on 51-of-71 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

The team's top rusher, Geno Hess, has carried the ball 30 times for 111 yards (55.5 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Darrell Smith has carried the ball 17 times for 67 yards (33.5 per game).

Ryan Flournoy's 195 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Damoriea Vick has hauled in 17 passes while averaging 76.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jack Clinkenbeard has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southeast Missouri State or Southern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.