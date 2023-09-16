Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) will look to upset the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Houck Field. The Salukis are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Venue: Houck Field
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Illinois Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Illinois (-4.5)
|54.5
|-200
|+165
Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends
- Southern Illinois has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Redhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
