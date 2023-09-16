The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-1) will look to upset the Southern Illinois Salukis (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Houck Field. The Salukis are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup.

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri Venue: Houck Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Illinois Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Illinois (-4.5) 54.5 -200 +165

Week 3 Odds

Southern Illinois vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Southern Illinois has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Redhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

