The Western Illinois Leathernecks are expected to win their game versus the Lindenwood Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Illinois (-9.7) 52 Western Illinois 31, Lindenwood 21

Week 3 MVFC Predictions

Western Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Leathernecks covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five of Leathernecks games hit the over.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover twice.

A total of five of Lions games last season hit the over.

Leathernecks vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Illinois 19.5 46 18 34 21 58 Lindenwood 42 27 77 9 7 45

