The Lindenwood Lions (1-1) visit the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-2) at Hanson Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FCS (46.0 points allowed per game), Western Illinois has put up better results offensively, ranking 68th in the FCS by totaling 19.5 points per game. Lindenwood's defense ranks 48th in the FCS with 27.0 points allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks sixth-best by generating 42.0 points per contest.

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Western Illinois vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Western Illinois Lindenwood 225.5 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.0 (14th) 555.5 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.0 (28th) 15.5 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.5 (12th) 210.0 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (33rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 420 yards (210.0 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 54.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Ludovick Choquette, has carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards (24.0 per game), scoring one time.

Seth Glatz has 73 yards receiving (36.5 per game) on three catches, while also piling up 9.0 rush yards per game.

Donald McKinney's 110 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has registered 10 catches and one touchdown.

A.J. Coons has put up an 82-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on five targets.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has racked up 385 yards (192.5 ypg) while completing 49.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 39 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Robert Giaimo, has carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards (61.0 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught three passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Vondarious Gordon has been given 13 carries and totaled 100 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet's 101 receiving yards (50.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has five receptions on five targets with one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 74 yards (37.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Abraham Haerr's three targets have resulted in three catches for 67 yards.

