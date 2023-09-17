Sunday's game at Busch Stadium has the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) at 2:15 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.10 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (43.3%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 19-25 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.73) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule