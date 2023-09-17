The Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) aim to sweep the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) on Sunday at Busch Stadium, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

The Phillies will give the ball to Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (6-2, 5.10 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Walker - PHI (15-5, 4.36 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.10 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 5.10 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.

Hudson is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year.

Hudson heads into the matchup with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 15 outings this season.

Dakota Hudson vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 1313 total hits and ninth in MLB action with 725 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.439) and are 10th in all of MLB with 197 home runs.

Hudson has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on six hits while striking out one against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker (15-5) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with an ERA of 4.36, a 1.97 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.336.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 28 starts this season.

Walker has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 38th, 1.336 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 40th.

