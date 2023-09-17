Chiefs vs. Jaguars Player Props & Odds – Week 2
Two of last year's best offensive performers will be featured when wideout Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Keep reading for the player props for the top performers in this contest between the Chiefs and the Jaguars.
Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|10.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|79.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|301.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-113)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|17.5 (-113)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|38.5 (-113)
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|72.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Trevor Lawrence
|257.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.