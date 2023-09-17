Two of last year's best offensive performers will be featured when wideout Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit QB Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Keep reading for the player props for the top performers in this contest between the Chiefs and the Jaguars.

Sign up to bet on the Chiefs-Jaguars matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds

Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +600

Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +750

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Gray - - 10.5 (-113) Travis Kelce - - 79.5 (-113) Patrick Mahomes II 301.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113) - Jerick McKinnon - - 17.5 (-113) Skyy Moore - - 26.5 (-113) Isiah Pacheco - 46.5 (-113) - Kadarius Toney - - 27.5 (-113) Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - 31.5 (-113)

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Evan Engram - - 38.5 (-113) Zay Jones - - 47.5 (-113) Calvin Ridley - - 72.5 (-113) Christian Kirk - - 44.5 (-113) Trevor Lawrence 257.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Travis Etienne - 60.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.