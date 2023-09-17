In Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against Chicago Sky.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Aces matchup.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have won 21 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

The Sky have compiled a 20-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites this season.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 23 out of 40 times this season.

The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 40 times this year.

