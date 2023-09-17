The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are facing off in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Favorite: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) Over/Under: 170.5

Sky vs. Aces Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 93 Sky 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Aces

Pick ATS: Sky (+17.5)

Sky (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (170.5)

Sky vs. Aces Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has been the underdog in 26 games this season and won nine (34.6%) of those contests.

The Sky have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Chicago has beaten the spread 20 times in 40 games.

There have been 20 Chicago games (out of 40) that went over the total this season.

The average total for Sky games this season is 165.1 points, 5.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Sky Performance Insights

On offense the Sky are the sixth-ranked team in the WNBA (81.7 points per game). On defense they are sixth (83.4 points allowed per game).

Chicago grabs 33.3 rebounds per game and give up 34.9 boards, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

With 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 13.2 turnovers forced, the Sky are seventh and fifth in the WNBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.3). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.

In 2023 the Sky are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Chicago takes 31.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 68.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.9% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.1% are 2-pointers.

