The Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky are facing off in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 next to come.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Aces

Chicago puts up an average of 81.7 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 80.3 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The Sky have put together a 15-7 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.6% from the field.

Chicago shoots 37.2% from three-point distance this season. That's 2.9 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.3%).

The Sky are 17-6 when shooting above 34.3% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Chicago rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.5 more rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 84.6 points per contest, 2.9 more than their season average of 81.7.

The Sky are making 9.0 three-pointers per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (8.3). Likewise, they sport a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (37.7%) compared to their season average from three-point land (37.2%).

