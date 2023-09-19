Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at 7:45 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Brewers will call on Trevor Megill (1-0) versus the Cardinals and Drew Rom (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 69 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (44.9%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 27 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule