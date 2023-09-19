How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado at Busch Stadium on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 203 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 678 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing two hits.
- Rom has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Rom has two starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Trevor Megill
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Pedro Avila
|9/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Michael Wacha
