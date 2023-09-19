Trevor Megill will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) on Tuesday, September 19 versus the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83), who will answer with Drew Rom. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.13 ERA) vs Rom - STL (1-2, 5.96 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Brewers Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Looking to bet on the Cardinals versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cardinals (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Cardinals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 36-24 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 44.9%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won 21 of 46 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.