DuPage County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Tuesday

Glenbard West High School at York High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 19

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Conference: West Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Neuqua Valley High School at York High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 21

Location: Elmhurst, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenbard West High School at West Leyden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21

Location: Northlake, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

St. Bede Academy at Westmont High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22

Location: Westmont, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles East High School at Lake Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Roselle, IL

Conference: DuKane

How to Stream: Watch Here

Naperville North High School at DeKalb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: DeKalb, IL

Conference: DuPage Valley

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisle High School at Manteno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Manteno, IL

Conference: Illinois Central 8

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Charles North High School at Wheaton Warrenville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Wheaton, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Conference: Upstate Eight

How to Stream: Watch Here

York High School at Hinsdale Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Hinsdale, IL

Conference: West Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Geneva High School at Glenbard North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Carol Stream, IL

Conference: DuKane

How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Location: Elgin, IL

Conference: Metro Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove South High School at J. Sterling Morton High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22

Location: Berwyn/Cicero, IL

Conference: West Suburban

How to Stream: Watch Here

Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Francis High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Wheaton, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist High School at IC Catholic Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

Location: Elmhurst, IL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Downers Grove North High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School