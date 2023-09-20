Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers are ready for a matchup with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are ninth-best in baseball with 204 total home runs.

St. Louis ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .422.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

St. Louis is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (681 total).

The Cardinals are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

St. Louis' 4.71 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.453).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Zack Thompson (5-6) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Thompson is looking to collect his second quality start of the season in this game.

Thompson is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.4 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 23 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Adam Wainwright Pedro Avila 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.