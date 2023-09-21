Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, September 21, with a start time of 1:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (7-12, 4.84 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (8-4, 3.38 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cardinals Moneyline Brewers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 32 (46.4%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have a record of 32-37 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (46.4% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Cardinals have not been favored on the moneyline.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Brewers have won in 35, or 51.5%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 30-29 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

