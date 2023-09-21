Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Cook County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Glenbard West High School at West Leyden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Northlake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dwight Township High School at Elmwood Park High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elmwood Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lemont High School at Oak Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oak Forest, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Glenbard South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Glen Ellyn, IL
- Conference: Upstate Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carl Sandburg High School at Lincoln-Way Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- Conference: Southwest Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rochester High School at Glenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Chatham, IL
- Conference: Central State Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakes High School at North Chicago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Northern Lake County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeling High School at Elk Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elk Grove Village, IL
- Conference: Mid-Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon Hills High School at Maine East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenbrook South High School at Evanston Township High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Conference: Central Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist High School at IC Catholic Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Elmhurst, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marmion Academy at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Conference: Chicago Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Downers Grove North High School at Oak Park and River Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Oak Lawn Community High School at Reavis High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Burbank, IL
- Conference: South Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Walther Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Melrose Park, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyons Township High School at Proviso West High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Hillside, IL
- Conference: West Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Hill High School at LeRoy High School
- Game Time: 1:20 PM CT on September 23
- Location: LeRoy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
