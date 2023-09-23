Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (76-78) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Padres coming out on top. Game time is at 8:40 PM on September 23.

The probable pitchers are Nick Martinez (5-4) for the Padres and Jake Woodford (2-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (685 total, 4.4 per game).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule