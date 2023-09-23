The Eastern Illinois Panthers should come out on top in their matchup versus the McNeese Cowboys at 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Eastern Illinois vs. McNeese Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-2.2) 40.0 Eastern Illinois 21, McNeese 19

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight of Panthers games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

McNeese Betting Info (2022)

The Cowboys covered three times in nine games with a spread last season.

In Cowboys games last season, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Illinois 18.7 17.0 14.0 13.0 21.0 19.0 McNeese 14.7 39.3 34.0 52.0 5.0 33.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.