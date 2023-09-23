The Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-1) and the McNeese Cowboys (0-3) square off at O'Brien Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Eastern Illinois is compiling 318 yards per game on offense (74th in the FCS), and rank 59th on defense, yielding 356 yards allowed per game. McNeese's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 39.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS. On offense, it ranks 99th with 14.7 points per contest.

Eastern Illinois vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, Illinois

Charleston, Illinois Venue: O'Brien Field

Eastern Illinois vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Eastern Illinois McNeese 318 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (114th) 356 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (118th) 62.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75 (115th) 255.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.3 (114th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has racked up 767 yards (255.7 ypg) on 75-of-110 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kevin Daniels has racked up 165 yards on 40 carries. He's also caught 11 passes for 65 yards (21.7 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Eli Mirza has carried the ball two times for 29 yards (9.7 per game), while also racking up 108 yards through the air .

DeAirious Smith has hauled in six passes while averaging 33.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Justin Bowick has a total of 88 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 337 passing yards, or 112.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 47.2% of his passes.

D'Angelo Durham is his team's leading rusher with 33 carries for 131 yards, or 43.7 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Cam Thomas has compiled 30 yards on 11 carries.

Makhi Paris has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 81 (27 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

Jalen Johnson has put together a 66-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on two targets.

Jihad Marks' six catches (on one target) have netted him 61 yards (20.3 ypg).

