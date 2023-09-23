The Lindenwood Lions (2-1) visit the Illinois State Redbirds (2-1) at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois State ranks 38th in points scored this season (29.3 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking third-best in the FCS with 10.7 points allowed per game. Lindenwood's offense has been excelling, piling up 42.3 points per contest (fifth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 81st by allowing 31.3 points per game.

Illinois State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Hancock Stadium

Illinois State vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Illinois State Lindenwood 425.3 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.7 (7th) 231.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.7 (52nd) 192.3 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.3 (14th) 233 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.3 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has 674 pass yards for Illinois State, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 12 carries.

Mason Blakemore has racked up 297 yards on 34 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Wenkers Wright has racked up 106 yards on 17 attempts, scoring one time.

Daniel Sobkowicz's leads his squad with 256 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Cam Grandy has caught 14 passes for 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Eddie Kasper has a total of 139 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has thrown for 655 yards on 56% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 96 yards with one score.

Robert Giaimo has run the ball 40 times for 242 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on seven catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Vondarious Gordon has collected 100 yards (on 13 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell has hauled in 241 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Chase Lanckriet has recorded 123 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown on seven receptions.

Spencer Redd's four receptions (on four targets) have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

