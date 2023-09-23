The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-2) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Illinois is totaling 22.0 points per game on offense (103rd in the FBS), and ranks 105th on the other side of the ball with 30.7 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Florida Atlantic ranks 103rd in the FBS (22.0 points per game), and it is 93rd on the other side of the ball (28.3 points allowed per contest).

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Illinois Florida Atlantic 356.3 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (109th) 446.0 (106th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.7 (73rd) 121.3 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.3 (118th) 235.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 576 yards, completing 63.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 145 yards (48.3 ypg) on 26 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 32 times for a team-high 158 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Isaiah Williams' team-leading 213 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 27 targets).

Casey Washington has hauled in nine receptions totaling 90 yards so far this campaign.

Pat Bryant has racked up eight grabs for 82 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Casey Thompson leads Florida Atlantic with 509 yards on 50-of-79 passing with five touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III's team-high 148 rushing yards have come on 20 carries, with one touchdown. He also leads the team with 75 receiving yards (25.0 per game) on seven catches.

Zuberi Mobley has collected 62 yards (on 22 carries).

LaJohntay Wester leads his team with 264 receiving yards on 30 catches with one touchdown.

Tony Johnson has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 132 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

